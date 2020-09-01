Rochelle Humes surprised as daughter's hair turns blonde The This Morning star shared a photo on Instagram

Rochelle Humes has made the surprising revelation that her youngest daughter Valentina's hair is blonde!

Sharing a photo of her little girl's light tresses, doting mum Rochelle wrote: "How is my child this blonde?"

The This Morning star has beautiful, dark-coloured hair, as does her husband Marvin Humes, so it's certainly a surprise to see that the three-year-old's locks are so light.

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes have created an incredible playroom for their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina at their new home - take a look

It was an exciting bank holiday weekend for the mother-of-two, whose family threw her an amazing baby shower at Annabel's in Mayfair.

The mum-to-be had a chance to celebrate the October arrival of her son with her nearest and dearest – including her lookalike sisters Lili and Sophie.

Rochelle revealed just how light her daughter's hair is

Rochelle, who was stunning in a £610 Alexander Wang chain-detail dress that hugged her bump, shared a set of ten photos, captured by photographer Chelsea White, on her Instagram page, giving a peek at what she called a "super intimate" gathering.

The venue was filled with powder blue and ivory balloons as well as dreamy feather and floral arrangements, with the chic colour palette continued in gorgeous periwinkle blue and silver table settings.

Rochelle's baby shower looked amazing

Guests enjoyed a selection of French wines and a menu of burrata and tomatoes with gazpacho coulis, wild seabass with crushed royal jersey and sauce vierge, and pistachio raspberry Eton Mess.

Rochelle dedicated the photos she shared to her baby son, who will be a little brother to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina.

"You are showered with SO much love already little man…" she wrote on social media.

"Yesterday was just perfect, I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear. Thank you to my bestie @georginacleverley for reminding me to always celebrate milestones like this one. It was super intimate for obvious reasons but, my family and close friends are all I need. @elari_events @chelseawhitephotog you are just magic."

