Stacey Solomon took her one-year-old son Rex to the most incredible pub on Tuesday – complete with a huge swimming pool!

The Loose Women star shared a photo of little Rex grinning from ear to ear as he sat playing in the pub's garden, and behind him, an enormous pool could be seen.

Unsurprisingly, the mother-of-three told her Instagram followers that the amazing venue is often fully booked, adding that she was making the most of her time there.

"The big boys have gone to their dads' after school so me and the Pickle have come to the pub that has a pool in its garden," she explained.

"There's never usually space so we are making the most today. Hope you're all ok."

Stacey and her youngest boy Rex might have been lapping up the sunshine on Tuesday, but autumn has most definitely been on the former singer's mind this week.

Over the weekend, 30-year-old Stacey revealed that she had transformed old socks into chic autumnal pumpkins!

"I have wanted to try and do something with all of our odd socks for ages instead of throwing them away, so here we go," she told her fans as she showed them how to create the perfect "odd sock pumpkin".

Needless to say, Stacey was delighted with how her craft project had turned out, showing off the end result on her stories

"It's an odd sock pumpkin. I love it so, so much…I'm going to do them all and make a little display," she wrote.

Someone give this woman her own DIY crafts show!

