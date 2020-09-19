Holly Willoughby's son floors fans with impressive talent The This Morning star showed off her son's skills

Like much of the population, Holly Willoughby had to work from home at times during the coronavirus pandemic – and that included taking part in a photoshoot for the new M&S autumn collection.

Thankfully, her eleven-year-old son Harry was on hand to act as photographer!

That's right, the This Morning star revealed that it was Harry who took the fabulous photos of his mum modelling the stylish line, and needless to say, Holly's fans were left seriously impressed!

Beneath a photo of herself in the garden wearing a gorgeous bright yellow cardigan, Holly wrote: "Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

Many of her fans left sweet comments praising Harry's handiwork.

"Such a lovely picture, well done Harry," said one.

"Great work Harry," gushed another, with a third adding: "Loving these photos that your children have taken of you. So natural and beautiful!"

Harry is clearly a skilled photographer!

The fashionista's full caption read: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red.

"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer ... New autumn collection out now #ad ... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

It's not the first time that Holly has given fans a peek into the back garden of her £3million London home.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old once again posed in the beautiful space as she modelled the M&S collection.

Holly's garden is beautiful!

Holly could be seen standing at one side of a stone tiled patio, where a selection of hedges and plants were growing next to a brick wall behind her.

The famous presenter has a cream stone dining table and rattan chairs on the patio for family mealtimes, and Holly has strung festoon lights across the branches of the trees overhead and hung up a striking garden chandelier to create a pretty setup after dark.

The mum-of-three has previously given a couple of other glimpses inside her garden on social media, particularly throughout the coronavirus lockdown when she took the opportunity to spend lots of time outside with her family.

