Jennifer Lopez shares surprising bedroom video - but it's not with A-Rod The singer is engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is planning her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez so why was she in bed with another man?

The star, 51, snuck under the covers with handsome, Colombian singer, Maluma, 26, but it was only for the music video of their new collaboration.

Jennifer teased fans with trailers for songs Pa' Ti and Lonely which will premiere Thursday and it looks like they’ll be getting up close and personal.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma tease new music in risky trailer

She previously shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram stories of them making the video where they were laughing in bed as the cameras rolled.

The official video also shows them almost kissing!

Jennifer told fans: "Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok. @lacarba."

Jennifer and Maluma climb into bed together in the music video

Jennifer has been teasing new music for weeks and fans are eagerly anticipating the pair's creations.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown Jennifer has kept herself busy recording with Maluma - real name Juan Luis Londoño Arias - in the studio, promoting her clothing collection, and working on the launch of her JLo Beauty line too.

At one point Jennifer and Maluma almost kiss

She’s also been spending quality time with Alex, his two daughters from a previous relationship, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to ex, Marc Anthony.

They’ve been making the most of the summer with trips to the beach near her Hamptons home.

Jennifer has posted several snaps soaking up the sun and sent fans wild with a couple of stunning swimsuit selfies too.

Jennifer and Maluma have also recorded music for her movie Marry Me

Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and although she was understandably "heartbroken" she also insisted their big day "could be better" when it finally comes.

"God has a bigger plan,” she told the Today show in May. "So we just have to wait and see."

