Just when we thought Jennifer Lopez couldn't make us any more envious of her swimwear collection, she shares another stunning bikini photo.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker appeared to be reminiscing about holidays as she showed off her washboard abs in the ocean. Posing in a tropical green and red swimsuit in the nighttime snap, JLo finished off her beach babe look by layering several gold necklaces and styling her hair into a high bun.

"Vacation vibes #SummerNights #SummerSunset [photo]: @lacarba," she wrote in the caption, and fans couldn't help but comment on her bikini body and flawless complexion. "You look sooooo amazing," one wrote, while several others said that her toned figure has inspired them to hit the gym.

"God that bodyyyyyyy oke I'm gonna start working out tomorrow," a second commented, while a third joked: "Suddenly regretting that churro sundae I had at brunch yesterday."

It's no secret that Jennifer works hard to achieve her toned body – not only does the mum-of-two follow a healthy diet including organic foods, no caffeine and even an occasional ten-day detox, but she also regularly works out.

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO!. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

JLo revealed she worked hard for her role in Hustlers

For her role in Hustlers, she also threw herself into a month of training where she learnt to pole dance – something she revealed was not an easy feat.

"It’s very hard! I have bruises everywhere," she told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole. It’s much more difficult than professional dancing. It's, like, acrobatic. It's different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs, upside down, I'm like, ‘What? I can’t … hold on. Can we do that part again?'"

