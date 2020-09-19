Jennifer Lopez gets an eighties makeover - and fans are obsessed The star has two children with ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is rolling back the decades with her latest look which has sent her fans into overdrive!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, 51, shared modelling photos from her shoe collection and she appears to be all about the eighties.

Jennifer looked sensational in the snaps in which she’s rocking wild hair and boots to match.

In the first image, Jennifer is striking a sultry pose on a bed, wearing just her tousled locks, a white shirt, underwear, and snakeskin booties.

In the second she’s showing off her washboard abs in a cropped top, ripped jeans, and white trainers while leaning back on a chaise lounge.

Jennifer encouraged her followers to check out the new styles from the JLO shoe collection for brand DSW and fans said she was the perfect person to showcase the footwear.

"Wow, you look beautiful," wrote one, while another simply commented: "Hair."

Jennifer has just released a new shoe collection

Others called her "stunning" and one went as far as to say: "How is this much hotness even possible?"

Jennifer has been working hard to stay healthy and in shape during the COVID-19 lockdown and has continued her workouts from her luxury Hamptons home, where she’s been quarantined with her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

She recently shared a beautiful beach selfie where she was soaking up the last of the summer sun in a bikini.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

Jennifer has previously documented how she stays in shape, crediting a healthy diet, plenty of dancing, and the occasional ten-day detox for her flawless physique and her positivity.

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she revealed in an interview in HELLO! "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

