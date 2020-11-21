Look when Marc Anthony made history! The award-winning singer shares twins Emme and Max with the Hustlers star

Marc Anthony didn't let the COVID-19 lockdown stop him from making history! The dad-of-six was thrilled to be able to make a major announcement from his beautiful ranch and spread some musical joy during the global pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Marc revealed that his album, 3.0, reached Diamond Status, and is the first-ever salsa album to be given this accolade.

Alongside a photo of himself clutching his award, Marc wrote: "Wow. 3.0 first salsa album ever to reach Diamond Status.

"Thanks to my team and everyone that worked on the album." God bless!"

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his beautiful ranch

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Making history brother!" while another wrote: "Amazing – only you!" A third added: "Your music is the best, only the best!"

Marc Anthony has made history with his Diamond Status

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Marc had been on tour, but over the past few months he has been isolating at his ranch.

Jennifer Lopez's ex has shared several videos from the spacious property, including a cute photo of himself sitting in the living room with a deer, who was poking their head out of the window.

The award-winning singer with his six children

"Sending love and good vibes from Bamboo and I," the star wrote alongside the black-and-white image.

Marc also shared a video of himself riding on quad bikes outside with his sons Cristian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

The singer is also dad to twins Emme and Max, who he shares with ex-wife J-Lo, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc's daughter Emme is following in her parents' footsteps

While Marc prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

The proud dad also occasionally shares photos of his children on social media, and even posted a picture of Emme on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

