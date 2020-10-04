Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton 'jealous' on star's birthday in hilarious video The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday, and was inundated with gifts from her friends and family.

The No Doubt singer shared several videos of herself opening her presents at home in LA, surrounded by her loved ones, including boyfriend Blake Shelton.

In one clip, The Voice judge told the country singer that she had received a beautiful bouquet of flowers. "See who gave me those?" Gwen told Blake, adding that they were from her friend Eric, who owns a florist.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton jokes he's jealous as she receives the ultimate gift

"I'm jealous," the star – who is renowned for his dry sense of humour - replied.

Blake paid a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday, sharing a photo of the pair together outside their ranch in Oklahoma while singing their new single, Happy Anywhere, and wrote: " It’s a special day for a special lady in my life.

"Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I’d write a song for you every single day if I could..."

Gwen Stefani received some beautiful flowers on her birthday

Gwen and Blake have been enjoying spending quality time together during lockdown, and isolated in Oklahoma for several months, along with the star's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and several extended family members.

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's sons and during a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much he helps out with her sons, while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

Gwen and Blake Shelton have been going out since 2015

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

The celebrity couple have performed two songs together

After several months in Oklahoma, the family have since returned to LA, and Gwen and Blake recently sang their duet at the ACM Awards. "I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

