Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair The No Doubt star and country singer met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton has divided fans after sharing a photo of himself with long brown hair at the ACM Awards several years ago.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's unique living situation revealed

The country singer who recently returned as a coach on The Voice, was pictured on the red carpet dressed in a leather jacket and cowboy hat while doing the peace sign as he posed for photographs.

The Voice judge shared the photo on Instagram in the run-up to this year's awards, alongside the caption: "Y'all think I should bring back this look for the @acmawards? Throwback."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton opens up about marrying Gwen Stefani

Fans were in two minds, with many preferring Blake's current, shorter hair. "I love you but no," one wrote, while another commented: "No absolutely not!" A third added: "I would ask Gwen!"

However, others were keen to see Blake returning to his old look, with one writing: "Definitely do, and then do a show here at Thistle Hill Ranch," while another wrote: "Yes, absolutely."

MORE: Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping ranch for wedding with Gwen Stefani

MORE: Blake Shelton reveals reality of being step-dad to Gwen Stefani's children

READ: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston opens up about relationship with dad Gavin Rossdale

The couple both took to their Instagram accounts to announce the news and shared sweet pictures of the moment Gwen said 'yes.'

Blake Shelton shared an incredible throwback photo of himself on the red carpet at the ACM Awards

Dressed in a red and white T-shirt and a baseball cap, the country star planted a kiss on her new fiance as she held up her hand to the camera to show off her sparkly new diamond ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," Gwen captioned the photo, followed by a ring and prayer emoji. Next to the same photo, Blake wrote: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend in 2001

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and began dating the following year. Gwen was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

Gwen and Blake have enjoyed spending lockdown together

During a previous appearance on the Today show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.