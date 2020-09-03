Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton gets fans talking with latest romantic post The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals, so much so that they have released several loved-up duets together.

And Blake recently got their fans talking after sharing a sweet clip from their song, Happy Anywhere, on Instagram, asking them to name their "favourite Blake and Gwen moment".

Comments soon followed, with one writing: "The Jimmy Fallon episode when y'all had a lip sync battle," while another wrote: "Every single moment!" A third added: "Most recent favourite moment was at The Forum, Los Angeles, 7 March, 2020, Friends and Heroes tour, 'Nobody But You' performance!"

Gwen and Blake have been in a relationship since 2015, after meeting on The Voice, which returns for a new series in October.

Blake Shelton asked fans to name their favourite moment of him and Gwen Stefani

The celebrity couple are often paying sweet tributes to each other on social media, and last month Blake posted a cute photo of them hugging on the beach, which had been taking from their Happy Anywhere music video. "I could be happy anywhere with you," he wrote alongside the image.

Happy Anywhere was released in July, and marked the second time that Gwen has featured in one of Blake's songs.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going out since 2015

The single was accompanied by a music video comprising of clips of the couple together during lockdown at home and outside on the ranch in Oklahoma, where they stayed for several months.

Gwen and Blake had previously teamed up to sing Nobody But You in December, and performed it live during Blake's Friends and Heroes tour earlier in the year before lockdown took place.

The celebrity couple spent lockdown at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma

Blake also has a good relationship with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons, while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

