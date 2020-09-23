Gwen Stefani issues stern words to Blake Shelton – and fans react The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals, and often share sweet tributes to each other on social media.

However, when it comes to work, the celebrity pair are not afraid to go against each other – as the new trailer for The Voice proves!

Gwen took to Instagram this week to share a preview of the upcoming series of the popular talent show, in which she and Blake are both voice coaches on.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani issues stern words to Blake Shelton in The Voice trailer

"This is a dog eat dog business, there is no feelings," Blake said as he looked at Gwen. "The whole reason I came on this show is to destroy Blake," she said laughing.

In the caption, the No Doubt singer wrote: "Team Gwen is coming for you @blakeshelton," alongside a laughing emoji and a kissing emoji.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rivals on The Voice

Fans were quick to react to the couple's banter, with one writing: "Favourite couple of all time," while another wrote: "They totally make The Voice." A third added: "Gwen, you were missed last season, you make the show better."

The Voice kicks off on NBC on 19 October, with John Legend and Kelly Clarkson joining Gwen and Blake in the famous red chairs.

Gwen and Blake are couple goals!

Gwen and Blake met on the show in 2014, and began dating the following year. Fans adore their relationship, and were delighted after they recently collaborated for the second time on Blake's song, Happy Anywhere.

Most recently, they performed it at the ACM Awards last week. "I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The celebrity couple isolated in Oklahoma for a lot of the lockdown

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

Gwen was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

For the majority of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple, along with Gwen's sons, isolated at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, before returning to LA in the summer.

