Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make surprising revelation about time in quarantine The No Doubt star met the country singer on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton certainly made the most of their time in lockdown while staying at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

The celebrity couple filmed a music video for their hit song, Happy Anywhere, and while opening up about the filming process on Monday's Ellen, the star revealed that they had been joined in quarantine by more people than you may have thought.

As well as Gwen's three sons, the No Doubt singer's brother Todd, also stayed with them, and helped them with the filming process.

Blake told the host: "Gwen's brother was in quarantine with us too in Oklahoma and I don't know why over the years I kind of become a bit of a video camera geek, even though I don't even know how to use these things!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were joined by the star's brother during lockdown

"I have a few cameras that I have no business owning let's be honest about that. But Todd's really good with that kind of stuff.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that.

The celebrity couple enjoyed spending quality time together in Oklahoma

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited it and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

While chatting to Ellen, Blake also opened up about letting Gwen dye his hair during the coronavirus pandemic, having wanted to change it after seeing it look grey on TV.

"I think I saw a picture back and it was no more salt and pepper, it was just salt.

"And I never really paid any attention of my hair before, but I looked like a game show host all of a sudden," he joked.

The couple with Gwen's youngest son Apollo

"I was like 'we need to do something' so we ordered some Just for Men and I wasn't doing it right and it had too much colour, it was like blue or purple or something."

The celebrity couple have since returned to LA, where they recently performed from their home at the ACM Awards, treating fans to their new duet, Happy Anywhere.

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014

"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

