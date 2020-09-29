Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton reveals hair transformation disaster The No Doubt singer met her boyfriend on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals, so much so that the No Doubt singer helped rescue her boyfriend's hair after a home dye disaster during quarantine.

MORE: Gwen Stefani as a brunette needs to be seen to be believed

Appearing on Ellen on Monday, the country singer explained that he had wanted to dye his hair after noticing how grey it was while watching himself back on TV.

However, it didn't go according to plan, and it ended up blue! He said: "We were on Jimmy's show and I saw a picture back and I like turned my head to the side at some point. And it was just, there's no more salt and pepper.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her and Blake Shelton's home

"It's just salt. And so I said, 'When did this happen to me?'"

MORE: Gwen Stefani issues stern words to boyfriend Blake Shelton - and fans react

READ: Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair

Gwen Stefani helped rescue Blake Shelton from a hair disaster

"I was just like, we have to do something. So we ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while and I wasn't doing it right, it had too much colour, it was like blue or purple or something."

Luckily, Gwen then came to the rescue, and helped him restore his colour, although he admitted he came to like his bright hair because quarantine "was the time to mess around with it".

Gwen and Blake spent the majority of lockdown in Oklahoma

Blake then joked that he would have liked his hair a lot more if he hadn't gained weight during lockdown.

"And I actually really liked it. I would have really liked it better if I had not gained 117 pounds during quarantine," he said.

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals exciting news inside her and Blake Shelton's home

The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

"I think I would have liked it better but I was still just as fat.

"So now, I'm trying to actually lose weight. I'm not opposed to having her [Gwen] colour my hair again. If it makes her happy I'm cool with it."

Gwen and Blake isolated at his ranch in Oklahoma for the majority of the coronavirus lockdown, where they were joined by the singer's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and her brother Todd, who helped them film their music video for their latest duet, Happy Anywhere.

The couple have since returned to LA, where they recently performed Happy Anywhere from their home at the ACM Awards.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.