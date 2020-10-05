James Martin quits Twitter following 'vile' online abuse The This Morning chef is no longer using Twitter

James Martin has revealed that he is taking a break from Twitter after receiving several negative comments on the media platform.

MORE: James Martin surprises fans with rare photo of his mum

The 48-year-old celebrity chef was subjected to online abuse when his virtual cooking class Dine In With James Martin, which was launched on Saturday, was hit with technical issues.

Upon receiving some complaints, the This Morning star explained: "Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night's cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin discusses his amazing new venture - check it out here

The special online show saw James try and teach guests how to make a three-course meal. "IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem," he added. "Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry at me.

MORE: James Martin suffers the ultimate kitchen disaster at his restaurant

SEE: Inside Saturday Morning host James Martin's beautiful country home

"I promise I will be speaking to them tomorrow, I wasn't involved in the IT side of things and know little about it but I will get all the issues raised and sorted as much as I possibly can immediately.

The TV star is taking a break from Twitter

"It's unfortunate they didn't use my team that makes the Saturday show to do this but, as you can imagine, it was all out of my hands."

On his decision to leave Twitter, James concluded: "To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you but due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post as I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future."

The celebrity chef is adored by many

James accompanied the sad announcement with a picture of the countryside during a sunny day. Fans of the star were quick to comment, with many sympathising. "James after seeing what you wrote on Twitter, it saddened me greatly, you bring such happiness, laughter with your Saturday Kitchen cooking... Don't give up we love you."

Another remarked: "Things go wrong in every situation from time to time. It was not your fault. I will always watch your programme because you are my favourite chef from Yorkshire with Brian a close second. Chin up, lad, these things are set to try us Yarkshire folk." [sic]

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.