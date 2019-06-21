Meghan Markle features in the trailer for the final season of Suits - take a look The Duchess became a household name for playing Rachel Zane

The Duchess of Sussex has made an appearance in the latest trailer for Suits. The royal, who played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama for seven series, featured in the footage as a flashback alongside her on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, who starred as Mike Ross. The Duchess, 37, left the show in 2017 in order to marry Prince Harry and focus on life as a member of the British royal family.

The final season of Suits will be back on our screens next month and will see Mike return to the fold for one last time. Earlier this month, Patrick confirmed the happy news on Instagram, telling his fans: "Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back." Co-star Sarah Rafferty, who plays feisty Donna Paulsen, was quick to reply with: "Can't wait to see you and squeeze your face." Lead actor Gabriel Macht (Harvey) lovingly added: "Marvey!!"

MORE: Suits cast arrive to watch Meghan Markle marry her Prince at star-studded nuptials

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

At the start of the year, show bosses confirmed Suits was coming to an end after nine series. Fans were left shocked after Meghan and Patrick announced their departures two years ago. Speaking about leaving the legal drama after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

GALLERY: Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.