Danny Cipriani and his fiancée Victoria Rose have tragically lost their baby at 24 weeks.

The rugby player shared the news on Tuesday in a heartbreaking Instagram post, explaining that it has been a "challenging year".

The 32-year-old began his post by telling his followers that the "most beautiful thing happened", explaining that he "was going to be a father" and had "fallen in love".

Danny called Victoria the "most magnificent, kind, wise and beautiful person" he has ever met.

The sportsman sadly continued: "At 24 weeks we lost River, our son. Was and is always going to be difficult."

He went on to assure his social media followers that he and Victoria "supported each other through it" even revealing that the experience had helped their love grow stronger.

The fullback finished on a positive note, concluding that the future is exciting.

His full post read: "It’s been a challenging year, for many different reasons. I’ve had to emotionally overcome and heal in different ways that I haven’t experienced before.

"In doing so it brought up old trauma and wounds that were unresolved. Then the most beautiful thing happened, I was going to be a father and I fell in love. Deeply in love. For me falling in love was the scariest thing to do hence my behaviour over the years, she is the most magnificent, kind, wise, and beautiful person I’ve ever met.

"At 24 weeks we lost River, our son. Was and is always going to be difficult, but we supported each other through it and found our love grew and got stronger. This may seem a sad post, it isn’t.

"This break now from last season and reflecting is a special place to be. I’m more determined than ever to keep growing, learning and loving with my woman.

"I’m also locked in to represent myself the best I can on the field which to this day I still don’t think I have done... The future is exciting it’s going to take hard work. I’m ready."

