Danny Cipriani took to Instagram on Friday to post an emotional 18-minute video in tribute to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, who took her own life at her London home on Saturday. The rugby star told his followers that he had been in regular contact with the Love Island presenter over the last few months, and revealed that she had tried to contact him hours before her death. Danny also bravely opened up his own mental health issues, adding that at certain points he had considered taking his own life. The 32-year-old told the camera that he was telling his story because "people need to hear it".

Danny said: "I couldn't do it because I had some fight in me." He continued: "I've worried my whole life what people say about me. I don't care any more. I know who I am." Following the struggles he experienced in his early twenties, Danny said he wanted to share his story now because he knew Caroline believed in him. Danny explained: "I'm telling everyone now what my most embarrassing and shameful moments are because I know she knew I had the strength to do this – and we had spoken about how things had to change."

He continued: "I'm saying these things out loud so people understand it’s okay to be vulnerable and you can take it any way that you choose, and that is also okay."

The sportsman also revealed that he had struggled with his skin colour and mixed heritage, explaining that he had "always been made to feel like you're not white enough or you're not black enough," adding that he had "always been different".

Danny ended the video by urging those watching to "be kind" to one another, and saying he does not want Caroline's death to be in vain.

If you've been affected by this story, talk to the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie.

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness movement to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness movement.

