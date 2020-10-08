Love Island's Maura Higgins makes surprising confession about being single The Love Island star split from Curtis Pritchard in March

Maura Higgins has given fans an insight into her personal life following her split from ex-boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.

Admitting that her dating life came to a halt during lockdown, the 29-year-old confessed she is ready to start dating again.

"Dating in lockdown is impossible," she told The Sun. "To be honest though I've never really been one for dating. I'm not used to it at all. My first ever date was my ex-boyfriend, the guy I was with before Love Island."

She added: "For me, lockdown definitely ruined everything but I don't think I would have jumped straight back into dating."

The Irish beauty reached the final of Love Island with Curtis in 2019, she then went on to appear on Dancing on Ice where she was subsequently linked to her skating partner Alexander Demetriou.

On being ready to settle down, Maura continued: "I definitely feel ready to meet someone now. I've been single for seven months - and I've spent a lot of time taking care of myself so now I do feel ready to settle down."

Earlier this year, the TV star was forced to deny claims she was romantically involved with her DOI professional Alexander. At the time of the reports, the skater confirmed he had parted ways from his wife Carlotta Edwards.

Maura with ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard

During a Q&A on Instagram in May, Maura told her followers: "It doesn't bother me. We're in 2020 and a man and woman cannot just be friends..."

"Alex and I are so close - we've trained together for months," Maura added to The Sun. "Obviously, we're going to be close, exactly like every other partner on the show. But that's it. We're very close friends and we get on well."

