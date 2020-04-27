Dancing On Ice star Alexander Demetriou has confirmed he has parted ways from wife Carlotta Edwards after four years of marriage. The professional skater, 28, took to Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm the sad news, describing that the past few weeks as "tough" for him. In a statement shared on Instagram stories, Alexander said: "I'm sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it's been a tough time for me personally. Carlotta and I have separated."

Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards have split

"Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us," he added. "I'm looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let's all say home and stay safe." Fellow skater Carlotta, 30, is yet to break her silence as she continues to self-isolate with her family in Calgary, Canada, while Alexander remains in London.

News of the split comes just weeks after Alexander's friendship with his Dancing On Ice skating partner Maura Higgins raised eyebrows – however, the Love Island star has since clarified they are just friends. "Alex and I are so close - we've trained together for months," Maura recently told The Sun. "Obviously, we're going to be close, exactly like every other partner on the show. But that's it. We're very close friends and we get on well."

Both Alexander and Carlotta have been married since August 2016. When they celebrated their two-year-anniversary, the Canadian-born skater wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe how fast time has gone by! All the parts of the world we’ve seen together, all the shows we've performed, and all the moments of love we’ve shared. I’m so lucky to have Alex by my side."

