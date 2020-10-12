Chrissy Teigen is slowly making a return to social media. The 34-year-old left a comment on the Betches Instagram account at the weekend, revealing it had given her a reason to laugh.

"Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'mustache too?'" the original post read. "Finally, a giggle. Thank you," Chrissy commented.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's mum shares emotional video of her meeting late grandson Jack

On 30 September, Chrissy and her husband John Legend shared that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting. The mother-of-two, who revealed her third pregnancy last month, shared the news on Instagram, alongside five incredibly moving black and white pictures taken at the hospital before the birth. One of the pictures features the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she began her post.

Chrissy tragically lost her baby boy

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you" she said.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

John pictured with Luna and Miles

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and share daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles.

