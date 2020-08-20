Chrissy Teigen films inside jaw-dropping dressing room at home with John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen live in a truly incredible mansion in Beverly Hills with their two children Luna and Miles, and Chrissy has unveiled a jaw-dropping video taken inside her dressing room.

She took to Instagram with the clip, showing a never-ending space of floor-to-ceiling wardrobes with gold frames and glass doors, and shelves with what might be the biggest collection of shoes and bags we have ever seen.

Both her wardrobes and shelves are lit up via warm LED lamps at the top and bottom of each cupboard, and there is an enormous marble island with additional drawers in the middle of the room, where Chrissy showcases her sunglasses in Perspex units. The space is decorated with wooden floors and muted cream walls, as seen throughout much of their home.

Chrissy Teigen showed off her dressing room on Instagram

She also shared some big news for her family amid the post as she wrote, "All this and we're moving." She added, "It's so amazing. I can't come up here ever again, I will just die, I can’t handle it." The news of a house move comes after Chrissy and John announced that they are expecting their third child, and so it would make sense that they are now in the market for a new home before the newborn arrives.

They purchased their current property in Beverly Hills from Rihanna in 2016, and called upon interiors designer Don Stewart, who also designed Kanye West's home, to curate their space. The results included an incredible garden complete with swimming pool and views overlooking the neighbourhood, a home gym, an indoor pool, and a playroom for Luna and Miles. Their ground floor is entirely open-plan with their living room, kitchen and dining room, as well as an impressive entrance with a black grand piano and a spiral staircase.

