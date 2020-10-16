Andrea McLean surprises fans with swimsuit-clad video The famous mum shared the clip on Instagram

Andrea McLean floored her fans on Friday when she shared a video of herself and her husband Nick Feeney taking an ice-cold shower in the garden, wearing nothing but swimmers!

The Loose Women star shared a video of the moment on Instagram, and looked fabulous in a black swimsuit as she hopped out of the hot tub and over to the garden hose.

The famous mum explained that she and Nick have started their days with ice-cold showers for a year. And needless to say, Andrea's video caused quite a stir on social media, with many of her followers taking to the comment section to express their surprise.

"OMG you did this so calmly!" wrote one.

"Wow, amazing!" added another, with a third echoing: "Wow that's amazing!"

Alongside the impressive footage Andrea wrote: "So this happened... This morning @lordfeeney and I decided to get in the jacuzzi and start the day gently. I meditated, which was lovely, then he decided we’d do something to REALLY kick start the day.

"We’ve been doing @iceman_hof cold showers and breathing for about a year now. But never outside, using an outside tap... gulp. Brace yourself!"

Andrea and Nick share a beautiful big home in Surrey, and the mother-of-two often shares glimpses of inside on social media.

Aside from the incredible garden that also features a sprawling porch complete with a rocking chair and potted plants, the happy couple's house boasts a beautiful home office, cosy living room and massive kitchen decked out with glossy cream cupboards and light grey worktops.

As for the dining area, it's the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations.

A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

What's more, the living room, kitchen and dining room are all open plan, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

