Jennifer Garner reveals terrifying experience affecting her children The 13 Going on 30 actress shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children and like many protective parents in the public eye, doesn't share photos of them on social media.

But even so, the Hollywood star is constantly followed by paparazzi, something that has impacted her daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

Talking to PBS' Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan, Jennifer opened up about the extreme lengths the photographers would take to following her and her children around every day for over a decade.

She said: "For ten years there were at the very least six cars and often 20 outside of our house, and outside of school, and at the pediatricians. And you're begging them, 'Please step aside from the pediatrician's door. I have a sick kid. Please.'"

She continued that tabloid attention was "so crazy" and not something she was happy with.

"Who cares about some dumb celebrity problem? Unless it's your child going through it, it's not worth anyone's attention or bother. It's a cost of doing business but it's just got to be ridiculous," she said.

Jennifer Garner and her children were followed around paparazzi every day for a decade

Even more terrifyingly, the paparazzi frequently "caused car accidents" which put the mother-of-three in danger.

"I'd go through a yellow light and there would be 15 cars that would go through the red light without compunction," she revealed.

In 2013, Jennifer, along with her daughter Violet, who was just five at the time, joined Halle Berry and a group of famous parents to support a bill that would make it a crime for photographers to take pictures of children without their legal guardian's permission.

Jennifer's daughter Violet made a speech while testifying in court against the intrusion

Jennifer and her daughter testified before California lawmakers, and Violet gave a speech about what it was like to be a child being followed by the photographers.

She said: "I'm scared of them, they look like guns."

Jennifer is incredibly private and doesn't share photos of her children on social media

Luckily, California Governor Jerry Brown signed the bill into law, and it made a huge difference to Jennifer and her family, who are incredibly private.

