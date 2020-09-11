Jennifer Garner shuts down pregnancy rumour with impressive comeback The Hollywood star is a doting mum of three kids

Jennifer Garner was forced to react after an Instagram follower asked whether she was pregnant.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old Hollywood star had shared a heartwarming video from her family farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma when a fan commented, "Are you pregnant?"

Shutting down the remark, the actress replied: "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be --- pregnant." She added: "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shut down pregnancy report after sharing this video

Jennifer's celebrity friends were quick to heap praise, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "You, in those overalls, made my day!" Natalie Portman said: "So gorgeous!"

In the short video, the actress gave fans a tour of her farm. In the caption, she wrote: "My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place.

"I can't help but feel like the love my aunt and uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first - meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple."

The actress shares three children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer was born in Houston, Texas, but grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, with her parents and two sisters. She is a doting mum to her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Opening up about keeping her kids grounded, Jennifer previously told Southern Living magazine: "It's really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn't have the lives they see in Los Angeles.

"That doesn't reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had - to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I'd be pretty happy."

