Kourtney Kardashian stuns fans with look inside private garden The KUWTK star lives with her three children

Kourtney Kardashian often shares glimpses inside of her family home on social media, and her latest post has unveiled a look at another incredible feature in her garden: a huge built-in trampoline.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a video of her children and family friend Simon Huck bouncing, showing that it is set within the lawn with chic black edges.

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals secret spot inside LA mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates the garden

It is positioned beneath a tall tree, and overlooks the hills of Hollywood via a black metal fence.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals unseen outdoor feature at family home

Kourtney has a built-in trampoline

Kourtney's subsequent post featured a video showing the view in its entirety, complete with a stunning sunset and a completely clear landscape suggesting that the property is set far apart from other buildings within the area.

The view from Kourtney's home

Kourtney shares her home in Los Angeles with her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and so it makes sense that she would have an entertainment feature such as a trampoline in the garden.

That's not the only highlight of the space, either. Back in August, her sister Kim debuted an outdoor home cinema at Kourtney's house. She captioned the image, "Last night we had an outdoor sleepover at @kourtneykardash's and watched The Parent Trap."

Kourtney's outdoor home cinema

The set-up, which is likely deinstalled during the colder months, includes six white sofas with a grey throw for each guest when it gets chilly, in front of an enormous projector screen with an inflatable black frame. It's situated in the middle of Kourtney's lawn, lined with huge trees to make the spot as private as possible.

Elsewhere in the home, Kourtney has a private pool, a basketball court and an impressive dressing room. She also had a children's playhouse installed especially, designed by Mason, Penelope and Reign's father Scott Disick. The couple made the decision to make it a technology-free space for them to play and read, with some old books that Kourtney and Kim used to enjoy when they were growing up.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.