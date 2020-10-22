Kate Garraway asks 'what's happened in a year' as she takes trip down memory lane The Good Morning Britain star reminisced on her amazing charity venture last year

Kate Garraway took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as she reminisced on the time she took part in five West End musicals in just one day.

The Smooth Radio presenter participated in the challenge to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise charity, dashing around London to make on-stage appearances in five theatres.

Kate retweeted the charity's post that read: "This time last year, @SmoothRadio's @kategarraway appeared in 5 West End Shows in 1 night for Make Some Noise! Bravo Kate!"

WATCH: This time last year, Kate Garraway was starring in five musicals in one night

The mother-of-two, whose husband Derek Draper has remained in hospital since March, replied: "Goodness me! What's happened in a year. That was an amazing night when so many talented performers made space for my enthusiastic amateur endeavours!!! And for such a good cause- here's to the day when we can all enjoy fabulous shows all over the country as freely as then."

"What's happened in a year," Kate tweeted

Kate, 53, started her marathon challenge as a cocktail-maker in BIG The Musical, before then appearing as a parent in School of Rock The Musical. She was then serenaded by dancers at Magic Mike Live, after which she joined Joe Sugg and the cast on stage at Waitress. Her final performance was as a wedding guest in MAMMA MIA!

This year has been particularly difficult for Kate. The Good Morning Britain star's husband was admitted to hospital in March when he tested positive for coronavirus. Derek was then placed in an induced coma. Since then, the former Labour political aide has been in a state of minimal consciousness, and hasn't yet been able to speak.

Kate and husband Derek pictured in 2019

Last week, Kate gave an update to GMB viewers, saying: "It ends up with the same thing, which is stable, but actually in-between, when I'm not talking to you there are big ups and big downs. "Not big ups really, small improvements, and worrying downs as well, but the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really."

