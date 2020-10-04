Kate Garraway shares message of hope after visiting husband Derek The Good Morning Britain star's husband was hospitalised with COVID-19

Kate Garraway shared a heartfelt message to Instagram on Sunday evening, following a rare visit to her husband Derek in hospital.

The former political advisor turned therapist and author was sadly hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March.

He remains in hospital and is still in critical condition.

READ: Kate Garraway in tears as she reveals brutal 'reality' of husband’s condition

Good Morning Britain co-host Kate seems to be keeping her spirits up against the odds, however, as she proved on Sunday.

The star took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of a whiteboard at the hospital where her husband is staying.

It began: "To all beautiful/handsome creatures this is for you… Don’t give up on this year."

Loading the player...

Kate Garraway in tears as she reveals reality of husband's condition

The message went on: "Keep fighting for the good. Keep showing up. Keep loving. Keep giving back. Keep being kind. Keep on being brave. Keep on caring. Keep trying new things.

"Keep showing Grace. Keep on, the world needs you to believe in the good. 2021 is coming :-) Hold on. SMILE. :-)."

The mum-of-two captioned the sweet photo: "Written on a whiteboard on Derek’s ward to spur on staff and patients - not sure if have walked [past] it before or it's new, but definitely spoke to me today.

"Wonderful words as we brace ourselves for another week in these grim times - see you from 6am on @gmb with a smile."

Kate shared the inspiring message with her fans

The brave star added a smiley face and two heart emojis, and her fans were quick to share their support.

One commented: "Love that, wonderful & positive words."

MORE: Kate Garraway plans emotional reunion with husband Derek Draper after spending anniversary apart

Others added: "How lovely. And such words of support… Never feel alone xxxx," "I hope Derek is improving. Stay strong you’re doing a wonderful job holding it all together x," and: "Sending everything positive to you all stay strong."

Kate recently shared the sad news that her husband has now been in hospital with COVID-19 longer than any other patient in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.