Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate amazing news: 'Am I reading this right?' The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton collaborated on their second duet, Happy Anywhere, earlier in the year, and recorded the music video during lockdown.

MORE: Gwen Stefani as a brunette needs to be seen to be believed

And it's safe to say that fans more than appreciate their latest single, as it has already surpassed one billion views online.

Blake took to Instagram on Friday to share the incredible news, sharing a clip from the music video, alongside the caption: "Am I reading this right...1.5 BILLION @YouTube video views?!?! WOW. Best fans in the world!!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton on marriage to Gwen Stefani

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Blake you deserve it, you are one of the best country artists to live," while another wrote: "That's because you two are the best!"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's music video has had over 1.5billion views!

A third added: "We all love and respect you and Gwen."

Gwen and Blake filmed the accompanying video for their song at the singer's ranch in Oklahoma, with some help from the No Doubt star's brother Todd, who was staying with them during the pandemic.

READ: Gwen Stefani looks unrecognisable with a mullet in teen photo

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares rare photo of lookalike niece and son Zuma - and fans react

Gwen and Blake isolated at the singer's ranch in Oklahoma during the pandemic

Blake recently opened up about the idea behind the footage while appearing on The Ellen Show.

Talking to the host, the singer said: "Gwen's brother was in quarantine with us too in Oklahoma and I don't know why over the years I kind of became a bit of a video camera geek, even though I don't know how to use these things!

Gwen and Blake have sang two duets together, most recently 'Happy Anywhere'

"I have a few cameras that I have no business owning let's be honest about that. But Todd's really good with that kind of stuff.

"We decided we were going to release another single even though we weren't touring, and of course you need a video for that.

MORE: Blake Shelton gets fans talking with latest Gwen Stefani tribute

The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

"So Gwen has five years worth of home videos on her phone so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few set-ups of us singing these songs, and he edited and put it together, and it has ended up being my favourite video as it's such an honest video."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.