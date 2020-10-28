Kelly Ripa looks like Rapunzel with incredible long hair transformation The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had fun getting into the Halloween spirit

Kelly Ripa is not one to shy away from transforming her appearance and over the years the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has stepped out in some epic fancy dress outfits.

And this Halloween, Kelly isn't going to disappoint, as a preview photo for Friday's special show has been released.

In the picture, posted on the Live with Kelly and Ryan's Instagram account, the mother-of-three has Rapunzel-inspired long blonde hair and heavy eye makeup, and is wearing a long gold gown with a matching hat and gloves.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise their famous mum with special message

What's more, Kelly is actually channeling Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, and fans are more than excited to watch her get into character.

Kelly Ripa with Rapunzel-inspired hair ahead of Friday's Halloween special

"I can't wait to watch this," one wrote, while another commented: "But can you talk like her? She's the best!" A third added: "Omg this is amazing!"

Ryan Seacrest also decided to dress up as a character from the Emmy award-winning sitcom, and shared a photo of himself as Moira's son, David, and is dressed in an all-black outfit with white sunglasses.

The Hope and Faith actress recently shared photos of some of her many Halloween costumes, which have included her dressing up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale, mirroring Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, and wearing a genie outfit.

Kelly is no stranger to dressing up for Halloween

Halloween is one of Kelly's favourite holidays and her children are just as enthusiastic about it, having joined their famous parents to dress up in various costumes over the years.

Kelly has also surprised some of her friends, including Andy Cohen, by sending some Halloween-inspired gingerbread houses to their doors ahead of 31 October.

Kelly and Ryan have been back in the studio since the beginning of September, having hosted the popular daytime show from their respective homes during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star as a genie

While hosting the show at home, Kelly's family made regular appearances on-screen, while her husband Mark Consuelos stepping in to co-host with his wife on several occasions.

Mark is currently living away from his family while staying in Vancouver to film the new series of Riverdale. Because of the travel restrictions, he isn't allowed to travel back-and-forth to see his wife and children.

