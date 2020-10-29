Kelly Ripa showcases incredible figure in tiny Wonder Woman costume The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a huge fan of fancy dress

Kelly Ripa has channelled many iconic characters over the years, and the star has proved she makes a brilliant Wonder Woman!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gorgeous photo of herself dressed up as the superhero, complete with a brunette wig, a tiny Wonder Woman costume, and a cape.

Fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "Kelly you look absolutely amazing. You are a wonderful woman indeed," while another wrote: "Kelly you look incredible." A third added: "Oh Kelly, you look so beautiful."

The Hope and Faith actress loves dressing up for Halloween and has shared a teaser photo of herself dressed as Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek, ahead of Friday's Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween special.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible dressed as Wonder Woman

In the photo, Kelly is wearing a gold gown and a blonde Rapunzel-inspired blonde wig.

Over the years, the star has also dressed up as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, a character from The Handmaid's Tale and Barbie.

Halloween is one of Kelly's favourite holidays and her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, are just as enthusiastic about it, having joined their famous parents to dress up in various costumes over the years.

Kelly has also surprised some of her friends, including Andy Cohen, by sending some Halloween-inspired gingerbread houses to their doors ahead of 31 October.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star as Moira Rose

Kelly and Ryan have been back in the studio since the beginning of September, having hosted the popular daytime show from their respective homes during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

While hosting the show at home, Kelly's family made regular appearances on-screen, with her husband Mark Consuelos stepping in to co-host with his wife on several occasions.

Kelly loves getting dressed up for Halloween

Mark is currently living away from his family while staying in Vancouver to film the new series of Riverdale.

Because of the travel restrictions, he isn't allowed to travel back-and-forth to see his wife and children.

