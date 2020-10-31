Kate Garraway shares brave details of ‘tough’ Halloween while husband Derek battles coronavirus Kate’s husband has been hospitalised for over 200 days with coronavirus

Kate Garraway opened up on social media about Halloween being a tough day for her, as husband Derek Draper, who is hospitalised with coronavirus, is a huge fan of the seasonal holiday. The GMB presenter marked this Halloween with his favourite decorations, as he makes small steps towards a recovery.

WATCH: Kate decorated her house because it's Derek's favourite season

Kate decorated the house with his favourite props to mark her husband’s favourite time of year. In an Instagram video, she showed her followers how she created a Halloween house of horrors, complete with talking mirrors, wall projections and scary moving figurines.

Kate shared her feelings alongside the video, writing: "Tough day as Derek loves #halloween - but the kids have encouraged me to get some of his favourite spooky kit out to celebrate him and feel better for it. Happy #halloween everyone."

Kate's Halloween efforts include talking mirrors and moving figurines

Presenter Kate laid the table with pumpkin buckets and bowls – no doubt ready to be filled with sweet treats for Kate’s two children, Darcey and Billy.

Kate recently gave an update on husband Derek’s condition, revealing he has said his first word since being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 seven months ago. The 53-year-old no longer tests positive for the virus, but he is still seriously ill. When he spoke for the first time in months, over FaceTime to Kate, his first word was simply "pain".

Kate Garraway with husband Derek and their two children

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: "Obviously it’s so heart-wrenching that his first word was 'pain', but it is a huge breakthrough because it means he has been able to connect the feeling in his body to his brain and mouth."

