'It's a scary thing for a family': Piers Morgan reveals both his parents are battling coronavirus The GMB host revealed the news on Monday's show

Piers Morgan has revealed both his parents, in their mid to late seventies, are battling coronavirus. Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old broadcaster told viewers that his mum Gabrielle and stepdad Glynne have had the virus for two weeks after catching it from a member in their support bubble.

Explaining how the infected person had been very sensible, Piers said: "They had lunch together and within three days both my mum and dad had COVID-19. It's been a long two weeks for my family.

"It's a scary thing for a family," he added. Piers went on to reveal that his parents had been "unnerved" but they wanted to reassure people that if you get coronavirus you don't necessarily go to hospital.

"It's the worry and for the families on the outside who can't get in there to help their parents or their grandparents," he continued. "It is the isolation of people... It's been a very sobering insight."

The TV presenter's biological dad Vincent died when he was just 11 months old, and Glynne became his step-father when he married his mum, Gabrielle. Piers then went on to take his stepdad's surname.

Also on the show, Piers spoke with his GMB co-host Kate Garraway, who has watched her husband Derek Draper fight coronavirus since March. Fighting back the tears, the mum-of-two recalled the "breakthrough" moment her husband spoke his first word since emerging from a coma.

Piers pictured with his mum Gabrielle in 2008

"He very clearly mouthed the word 'pain'. There wasn't a note, it was a little bit of a whisper," she shared. "Everybody who was there, and I wasn't there at this point, couldn't believe it and tried to get him to do it again. Later, I was watching and I saw him mouth it again."

She continued: "It is a huge breakthrough although it's obviously heart-breaking because obviously he feels pain, which we don't want... but what it means is he has been able to connect a sensation in his body, with his brain and to connect that with his mouth to shape the word pain.

"So, that says a lot doesn't it? I've talked to you both before about my fears, 'Is he in there? Is he locked in?' I believe he is in there, I believe he's still in there… it's a long way from being Derek with all his many words, with multiple colours, he has uttered… it's a long way from all of that, but it's a start. It’s the start isn't it?"

