Piers Morgan shared a special message on Instagram this week, as he celebrated his younger brother's birthday. The Good Morning Britain star posted a snapshot showing the siblings together in 2005 at the Oval, with the pair stood with their arms wrapped around each other's shoulders.

Piers, 55, wrote: "Happy Birthday to my little bro @rpmorgan14, my partner-in-crime at many a sporting event. This was us at The Oval in '05 celebrating England winning the Ashes & enthralling the nation.

"Freddie Flintoff invited us to go drinking with the team at their hotel that night but I was committed to a book signing in Birmingham & felt compelled to honour it. So Rupert went instead and ended up on the lash with the whole team until 7am. Biggest regret of my life!"

Fans rushed to share their thoughts on the photo – and Rupert's 'handsome' appearance!

"Your brother's a bit of alright Piers! Happy birthday to him," one wrote, while another remarked: "He is rather handsome!" A third joked: "He's good looking, are u sure he is related to you?!"

Piers also has an older brother, Jeremy. Piers and Jeremy are the sons of Gabrielle Georgina Sybille and Vincent Eamonn O'Meara – tragically their father died when Piers was just 11 months old. Their mother went on to marry Gynne Pughe-Morgan, with the brothers both deciding to take on their step-father's surname.

Earlier this year, Piers took to Instagram to mark his parents' birthdays. In May, he shared a photo showing himself and daughter Elise posing with Glynne last year. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Dad, who looks younger than me every year.

"This pic was taken in St Tropez last year, where we would all have been again this week, doubtless celebrating with a long lunch in Club 55. Instead, we'll have to settle for a Zoom chat later... c'est la nouvelle vie."

