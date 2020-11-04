Rochelle Humes reveals plans for big home changes inspired by Stacey Solomon The This Morning star is keen to update her home décor

Rochelle Humes confessed to her Instagram following that she has made the decision to put her Christmas decorations up next week – despite it still being early November!

Singer and presenter Rochelle, who has recently given birth to baby boy Blake, revealed her plans to start the festivities early while talking on her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Rochelle reveals her home decorations plan

She said: "I've decided I'm going to put my Christmas tree up next week. I don't care if it's early - I know it'll be the second week of November. Sorry, not sorry." The This Morning star went on to say, "I need some Christmas joy – the tree is going up!"

She accompanied the story with some cute festive-themed emojis, to really get in the spirit.

The Humes household features a giant playroom for the kids

Rochelle joins Stacey Solomon when it comes to celebrities getting into the Christmas mood very early, as Stacey took to her own Instagram to show off her Christmas bedding which has already been put on her bed.

The family have lived in their gorgeous London home since July and it features a massive playroom (complete with stage) for the children to play in.



Baby Blake's nursery design was a hit with Rochelle's fans

Rochelle and Marvin have their own dedicated home account (@humeshome) which they use to share photographs inside their stunning abode. It was here that they recently showcased Blake's new monochrome nursery, and fans went wild for the super-chic design.

We will be keeping an eye out for the (no-doubt extremely beautiful) Humes Christmas tree!

