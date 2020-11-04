Kids will go crazy for Stacey Solomon's cute hedgehog cakes The new lockdown cake craze?

Another day, another fun foodie creation from the lovely Stacey Solomon – just how does she come up with all her amazing ideas?

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the cute snack she made for her children and we are so copying this one ourselves. It's hedgehog cakes!

In the first clip, we see Stacey create the adorable treats with some madeleine cakes which she covers in chocolate sprinkles. "Snack time," wrote the mum-of-three.

Then in the second picture, the former X Factor singer reveals her final creation – hedgehog cakes surrounded by very cool fruit flowers made from strawberries and grapes.

"Done. Couldn't think of anything today but they'll do," she said. Wow, if that's Stacey's 'run of the mill' snack, we're seriously impressed.

The star added: "Hedgehog cakes with sprinkles prickles and grape and strawberry flowers."

Just a few days earlier, Stacey made some scary spider cookies for Halloween using biscuits, Maltesers and black icing. She had a little issue with the snack though – the spiders scared her kids!

Sharing a look at the modified decorations, the doting mum-of-three explained: "Had to cut their legs down, the boys said they were too creepy. Cookies with Maltesers spiders, icing legs and icing eyes."

Stacey also wowed fans by making her own bread, again in the shape of a spider! A step-by-step tutorial on her Instagram Stories walked fans through the bread-making process, which simply included a dough mix, water and kneading after Stacey admitted making bread from scratch "scares me."

We wonder what incredible culinary creation Stacey will come up with next.