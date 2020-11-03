Stacey Solomon suffers embarrassing fashion mishap – and Joe Swash reacts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon just proved how to style out a wardrobe mishap! The Loose Women star headed to Bluewater for a shopping trip with partner Joe Swash and their son Rex on Monday, but one very important part of her outfit broke during the day.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shocks sons with creepy Halloween cookies

Dressed in a long-sleeved black dress and purple heeled boots, Stacey could be seen hobbling to the car after the heel snapped off one of her boots.

"This is why I don't wear heels," she joked, before continuing: "I'm not joking when I say my heel actually fell off while I was shopping and I had to walk around like this."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's pink laundry room continues to amaze

After returning home on Monday evening, Stacey revealed what Joe's reaction was at the time. "When it happened I totally ignored it because I was so embarrassed and bless him Joe went with it," she wrote, as she paraded around the hallway dressed in her pyjamas and broken shoe – which Joe described as "a clown foot."

MORE: Stacey Solomon just took power dressing to a whole new level

"It's actually so hard to walk like this I can't believe I pulled it off all day," Stacey said before Joe responded: "I don't think you did pull it off!"

Stacey broke her heel while shopping with Joe and Rex

With the UK set to head into a second lockdown on Thursday, the TV star was likely squeezing in some Christmas shopping while she could. At least one positive aspect of the lockdown for Stacey will be the fact she won't be able to break more heels in public – silver linings, right?

The Loose Women star revealed Joe ignored the mishap

No doubt the mum-of-three will resort to her cosy collection of loungewear which she showed off during the first lockdown. And we've got our eye on her rainbow-coloured Olivia Rubin set!

Stacey was recently seen rocking a cute pastel co-ord, including the cosiest rainbow knit we've seen, the 'Clemmie Pastel Stripe Jumper'. We're also fans of the 'Suki Knitted Hoodie' – and both pair perfectly with her matching jogging bottoms.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.