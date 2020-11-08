Ben Shephard no doubt impressed his fans at the weekend when he shared some videos of himself exercising with his son, Sam.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Good Morning Britain co-host posted two short clips.

MORE: Ben Shephard apologises for face mask mistake on Good Morning Britain

In the first, his son could be seen ahead of his dad on the path they were running on.

In the second, Ben was gaining on his 13-year-old and took the time to share some of the beautiful scenery they ran past.

Panning his camera, the dad-of-two showed the setting sun over a large, lush field.

He then moved the camera to show his son's back as Ben said: "Now chasing the sun, and chasing Sam. Uphill, as well."

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMB's Ben Shephard runs with son in rare video

The pair have been working out together regularly since the first lockdown back in March, and show no signs of stopping!

READ: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard forced to cut holiday short

SEE: Ben Shephard's beautiful work view will take your breath away

Earlier in the day, the proud dad shared a photo of himself mid-run with a blurry Sam in the background, which he captioned: "A rare moment on our run when I was ahead of Sam!!"

He went on to reveal how impressed he was with his son's keep-fit efforts.

Ben and his wife Annie are parents to two sons

Ben wrote: "The smile says it all - having the chance to get out, soak up some winter sun, and chase my kid around the park keeps my spirits up.

"Him beating me home seems to keep him smiling too!! I should add this was Sam's 100th run since the first lockdown.

"We went 10.8k at 50mins. I’m so impressed and proud of how he’s embraced his fitness, his desire to improve and mostly to try and beat me - which he’s is doing relentlessly now."

Ben and his wife Annie, who tied the knot back in 2004, also share older son Jack, 15.

The star shared his pride in his youngest son's fitness efforts

In October, Ben revealed how Sam and his brother coped during the first lockdown.

The Tipping Point host reflected: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary.

"As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.