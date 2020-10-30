Ben Shephard apologises for face mask mistake on Good Morning Britain Most of us can relate to this…

Ben Shephard admitted he'd made a mistake and forgotten to wear a mask when he should have during Friday's Good Morning Britain – adding how hugely apologetic he was about his error.

Speaking with co-host Charlotte Hawkins and Dr Hillary Jones, Ben spoke of how he'd been to fill up his car and forgot to take his protective mask into the station with him.

"I was at a petrol station yesterday… I filled my car up, I was miles away, walked into the petrol station and suddenly realised I didn't have my mask on as I got to the desk," he told viewers.

WATCH: Ben reveals his face mask mistake

"I was so apologetic, [I said] 'I'm so sorry, I've completely forgotten'. I pulled my jumper over my mouth."

He added: "You suddenly realise, actually that focus on you. You can suddenly make a mistake about wearing masks. It's just ended up… they were very understanding; I was very apologetic."

Ben hosted Good Morning Britain with Charlotte Hawkins

Ben was quickly reassured by Dr Hillary, who also revealed that he'd forgotten his own mask once before.

"Everyone's done this, I've done this," he said, before later adding: "It's so easy to do. But the point is that people do it as much as they can remember to do it, and we all need to be extra vigilant – myself and you included."

The UK government's rules state that people must wear a face covering in most indoor settings, including shops and petrol stations.

Ben is currently covering for Alex Beresford

Ben was back hosting GMB this week after cutting his holiday short to cover for Alex Beresford, who recently fell unwell.

Taking to his Twitter page the night before, the former Dancing on Ice contestant revealed Ben would be taking over for him on Thursday and Friday.

"Due to having a cold and feeling unwell I won't be hosting @gmb tomorrow or Friday," confirmed Alex. "In normal circumstances I'd power through, however with things getting worse we don't need any more germs flying around the studio. Sorry to cut short your half term break @benshephard."