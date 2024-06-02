Carol Kirkwood sparks comments with rare holiday glimpse during on-air absence

Carol Kirkwood delighted her fans at the weekend when she shared some rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life off-screen.

Posting a series of images from her trip to Scotland on social media site X, Carol shared a photo from the Isle of Mull that included the iconic brightly-coloured houses immortalised in children's TV show Balamory.

The star also shared some gorgeous shots of the sea and even a dolphin video as she wrote: "Never visited Tobermory before. Recognise the painted houses? Saw these beauties too [dolphin emoji]."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carol Kirkwood makes on-air admission in awkward BBC Breakfast moment

She continued: "Sailed by Morar and Mallaig to Inverie where bumped into school friend! Small world! @WeAreTripsmiths @LordoftheGlens xxx."

Carol's followers rushed to share their love for the pictures, writing: "Sounds like you had a great day Carol," "What such beautiful pictures," and: "I've never been but going in July. Can't wait".

Carol originally hails from Morar, which is a small village on the west coast of Scotland, and attended the University of Edinburgh before her career took her to London.

The star shared some stunning Scottish scenery

After working as a secretary for the BBC and in recruitment, she trained as a meteorologist in the 1990s, joining Breakfast in 1998, where she's since become a firm fan favourite.

© BBC Carol has appeared on BBC Breakfast since 1998

Carol causes concern

The presenter recently returned to the small screen after a brief break and fans expressed their concern for the star as she unfortunately appeared to not be feeling well.

The star was as charming and polished as ever as she presented the weather forecast but viewers couldn't help noticing that she seemed to have a cold.

© BBC Recently fans were concerned for the weather presenter

The 61-year-old prompted a range of remarks on X, including: "Hope you’re keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather! (No pun intended [laughing emoji])."

Other comments included: "Do you have a bit of a cold there Carol," and: "Morning Carol you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK."

© BBC The star is a viewer favourite

Wedded bliss

The former Strictly contestant no doubt enjoyed her holiday time at the weekend, having had a very busy few months. Not only has her writing career been going from strength to strength but also Carol and her longtime partner, Steve Randall, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the end of last year.

After enjoying a honeymoon, Carol returned to Breakfast and to social media, where she thanked fans for their well wishes following her exciting news.

© Getty Carol revealed the details of her big day

Talking about the big day, when she tied the knot with her retired police officer beau, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, the Scottish star said: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

© Twitter Carol and her husband Steve Randall are so loved-up

Carol also described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears. "There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added.

Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."