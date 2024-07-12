Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood shares intimate new detail about wedding to husband Steve
Carol Kirkwood slit image, Carol and husband Steve Randall© Getty Images

The weather presenter married the police officer in December last year

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
It's been over six months since Carol Kirkwood and her husband Steve Randall said 'I do' at the altar and now the BBC Breakfast star has shared a sweet new detail about her intimate winter ceremony.

In a new interview with The Times, Carol, 62, revealed that the first song played at their wedding was Ed Sheeran's chart-topping romantic ballad, 'Perfect', which was released in 2017 - the year she met Steve. 

Carol Kirkwood and partner Steve Randall at The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's Hotel© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Carol Kirkwood and her husband Steve played Ed Sheernan's 'Perfect' at their wedding

When asked which song cheers her up in a Q&A-style interview, the weather presenter said: "Perfect by Ed Sheeran. I met my husband when that song was out so it cheers me up because it reminds me of him. It’s just so beautiful and was the first song at our wedding."

Carol and Steve, a police officer, tied the knot on 27 December at Cliveden House in Berkshire. The TV star looked stunning in a satin wedding gown with a fitted waist and an elegant Bardot neckline. Meanwhile, her husband looked dashing in a black suit, paired with a silver tie and white rose pinned to the buttonhole. 

Carol Kirkwood peach dress© getty
Carol met Steve in 2017

After returning to work after her big day, Carol described the wedding as "simply perfect". "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she said on BBC Breakfast. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Carol and Steve's love story began in 2017 when they met at a work function. The pair remained friends for a while before the relationship turned romantic. 

In November last year, while speaking at Good Housekeeping Live, Carol revealed that Steve came into her life when she was "already very happy". "I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," she said. 

Carol Kirkwood and Steve Randall on a boat© Twitter
Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Steve got down on one knee in 2022 during a romantic stroll near their home in Berkshire. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," Carol told HELLO! in an exclusive interview about her engagement. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Carol announced the exciting news live on BBC Breakfast in May 2022 while reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show. Her co-star Sally Nugent couldn't help but point out the weather forecaster's sparkling diamond. "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," said Sally, to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice. I got engaged!"

Carol Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show© getty
Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast in May 2022

Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

In a recent interview, Carol addressed the age gap between her and Steve, who is 14 years younger. "If our ages were the other way around, nobody would ever mention it," she told Express.co.uk. "I've had a few comments but I don't care. We've moved on from the days when he might have been described as my toyboy or people might call me a cougar. We’re happy together and that's all that matters."

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

