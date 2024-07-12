BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood shares intimate new detail about wedding to husband Steve

It's been over six months since Carol Kirkwood and her husband Steve Randall said 'I do' at the altar and now the BBC Breakfast star has shared a sweet new detail about her intimate winter ceremony.

In a new interview with The Times, Carol, 62, revealed that the first song played at their wedding was Ed Sheeran's chart-topping romantic ballad, 'Perfect', which was released in 2017 - the year she met Steve.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and her husband Steve played Ed Sheernan's 'Perfect' at their wedding

When asked which song cheers her up in a Q&A-style interview, the weather presenter said: "Perfect by Ed Sheeran. I met my husband when that song was out so it cheers me up because it reminds me of him. It’s just so beautiful and was the first song at our wedding."

Carol and Steve, a police officer, tied the knot on 27 December at Cliveden House in Berkshire. The TV star looked stunning in a satin wedding gown with a fitted waist and an elegant Bardot neckline. Meanwhile, her husband looked dashing in a black suit, paired with a silver tie and white rose pinned to the buttonhole.

© getty Carol met Steve in 2017

After returning to work after her big day, Carol described the wedding as "simply perfect". "I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she said on BBC Breakfast. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Carol and Steve's love story began in 2017 when they met at a work function. The pair remained friends for a while before the relationship turned romantic.

In November last year, while speaking at Good Housekeeping Live, Carol revealed that Steve came into her life when she was "already very happy". "I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," she said.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Steve got down on one knee in 2022 during a romantic stroll near their home in Berkshire. "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by," Carol told HELLO! in an exclusive interview about her engagement. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Carol announced the exciting news live on BBC Breakfast in May 2022 while reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show. Her co-star Sally Nugent couldn't help but point out the weather forecaster's sparkling diamond. "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," said Sally, to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice. I got engaged!"

© getty Carol announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast in May 2022

Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

In a recent interview, Carol addressed the age gap between her and Steve, who is 14 years younger. "If our ages were the other way around, nobody would ever mention it," she told Express.co.uk. "I've had a few comments but I don't care. We've moved on from the days when he might have been described as my toyboy or people might call me a cougar. We’re happy together and that's all that matters."