Goldie Hawn's son Oliver gets told off by sister Kate Hudson in hilarious new post

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson has been staying with her in their home in the mountains during the coronavirus pandemic, and recently enjoyed a quiet night in on his own.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his meal for one, featuring a Hungry-Man Selects box and numerous bottles of alcohol laid out on the table.

"I had one of those great meals last night," he wrote in the caption, hilariously tagging Gordon Ramsay and Chef Thomas Keller.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

However, his younger sister Kate Hudson was one of the first to comment on his meal choice, writing: "Get out of Pa's liquor cabinet! You're 44!"

Kate Hudson had the best reaction to Oliver Hudson's post

Other fans responded to Oliver's meal, with one writing: "I guess mama and the kids weren't home? Always god to be self-sufficient!" while another wrote: "I love that you eat TV dinners." A third added: "The @gordongram tag was the best thing about this post!"

Goldie shares Oliver and Kate with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, but the pair call Kurt Russell, who raised them since they were young children, Pa.

Goldie and Kurt share son Wyatt Russell, while Kurt is also dad to son Boston Russell, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Kate and Oliver with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Oliver and Kate are incredibly close and have a successful podcast, Sibling Revelry, which has featured famous siblings including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and Dakota and Elle Fanning.

The pair often give insights into their upbringing with their famous parents, and recalled on their podcast the first time they met Kurt, revealing that he came to see them in their room after a night out with Goldie.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2019, meanwhile, where Goldie and Kate were co-hosting the episode, Oliver popped by to discuss a hilarious memory from their childhood.

Oliver with mum Goldie

He recalled: "We were at sleepaway camp and it was my duty in life to have nobody know who my parents were, I didn't want anyone to know my mom was Goldie Hawn.

"I did the best that I could and nobody knew at camp. And we had this big hill that descended down into this dock, and the director of the camp was doing his morning announcement.

Oliver and daughter Rio

"And suddenly to the back of us this sea plane comes roaring down and lands. And everyone gets quiet, all 700 campers, and it pulls up to the dock. And out comes my mother.

"And she came out and said: 'I want to see my kids!'"

"Nobody comes to see their kids at sleepaway camp," Kate added, as Goldie burst out laughing.

