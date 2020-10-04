Kate Hudson opens up about Goldie Hawn's sweet bond with granddaughter Rani The First Wives Club star is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

Goldie Hawn is a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, and she has the sweetest relationship with them!

The First Wives Club star's granddaughter Rani celebrated her second birthday on Friday, and her daughter Kate Hudson paid a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child on her special day.

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans with photo of lookalike granddaughter Rio

In a sweet message posted on Instagram, Kate gave an insight into Rani's bond with her grandmother, recalling a sweet moment between the two of them.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's incredible love story

She wrote: "She loves to put lotion on everything and watching her delicately wash my mother’s hands yesterday was like seeing nature at it’s grandest and most empathetic."

READ: Goldie Hawn mourns heartbreaking death of close friend during lockdown

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals worries for brother Oliver Hudson

In the message, Kate also wrote that her daughter "discovered 'funny faces' and loves to know she can make people happy" and "dances like she’s attached to the earth".

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with their granddaughter Rani as a baby

Goldie is also grandmother to Kate's sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, nine, as well as Oliver Hudson's three children, Wilder, 13, Bodhi, ten, and six-year-old Rio, who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

Goldie is incredibly close to all her grandchildren, and was present at all of their births.

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani turned two in October

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2014 following the arrival of her then youngest grandchild, Rio, Goldie told the chat show host: "I was there for all the grandchildren's birth."

On Rio, she added: "She's beautiful. She's Rio, but my mother's name was Laura, so she's named Rio Laura after her."

MORE: Goldie Hawn gets fans talking with photo of grandson Ryder

The Hollywood actress shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and is also mum to Wyatt Russell, who she shares with partner Kurt Russell.

Goldie and Kurt with their children and grandkids

Goldie adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.