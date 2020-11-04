Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares worrying photo from hospital bed The star shares three children with his wife

Goldie Hawn’s son, Oliver Hudson, left fans concerned for his wellbeing after sharing an Instagram photo from a hospital bed on Tuesday night.

The actor, 44, was shirtless and hooked up to a machine in a snapshot which he posted on his social media.

Oliver's followers immediately flooded the comments section asking him if he was ok and sharing their concerns for him.

While they were left in the dark by the star over his medical situation several of his fans helped calm nerves by suggesting the procedure was a preventative measure.

"Heart scan, no doubt. Checking the carotid," wrote one, while another said: "Looks like a carotid artery scan."

His famous sister, Kate Hudson, 41, also liked the post, suggesting they had nothing to worry about.

Oliver had fans worried

It was Kate who voiced her concerns for her brother's health over the COVID-19 lockdown when she admitted she had to have a word with her sibling to make sure that he was looking after himself.

Talking to ELLE in September, the Almost Famous actress said: "[My routine] has probably been better than it's been in a long time.

"I talked to my brother Oliver, [he] just went and started drinking like, every day. It was like a party for him."

Goldie and Oliver are very close

"He was having Zoom drinks. And I was the opposite. I was like, 'Oliver, we need to build our immunity and be strong. We don't know what this is. We don't know what's going on. So I think there's a nice balance there."

Oliver spent quarantine with his wife and children in the Colorado mountains but recently returned to LA with his family.

