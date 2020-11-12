Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus, and in a new interview with Closer magazine, the Good Morning Britain star's close friend, weather presenter Clare Nasir, has opened up about Kate's struggle.

Clare told the magazine that: "Her [Kate's] priority is to keep her kids’ lives as normal as possible. The uncertainty eats her alive, but she doesn’t want that to transition to them."

The weather reporter also revealed that despite Kate's family's tragic circumstances, she's is keeping her children "buoyant and positive".

"She’s doing an amazing job of keeping them buoyant and positive. They’re doing amazingly well – they all have that inner Garraway strength, which has sustained Kate over so many months," Clare continued.

The 50-year-old Channel 5 presenter also called close friend Kate a "warrior" and pinned her resilience down to her calmness in the face of high-stake situations, explaining that the GMB host has "the mental capacity to cope".

"Kate is a warrior and she’ll do what she has to do to get through this. We’ve reported on some of the worst flooding in the UK and she’s the person who’ll wade into the floodwater and say: 'This is how bad it is,''' said Clare of 53-year-old Kate.

"This is someone who isn’t fazed by interviewing the Prime Minister or victims of child abuse, because she can relate to everybody and has the mental capacity to cope. She’s incredibly resilient. Some people would’ve crumbled by now, but this is going to make her stronger," she explained during her interview.

Derek has been in hospital since March, when he contracted coronavirus, with Kate having been open and honest throughout her family's harrowing experience with the virus.

