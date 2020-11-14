James Jordan vents anger over 'insensitive' treatment of terminally ill dad The former Strictly star's dad has an inoperable brain tumour

James Jordan is furious with his dad's local golf club after they refused to refund his hefty annual fees despite knowing he has terminal brain cancer.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star vented his frustration on Twitter, exposing Bearsted Golf Club, near Maidstone, Kent, for their treatment of his dad, Allan.

Sharing a link to a Kent Online article where he discussed the "insensitive" response from the club, James wrote: "TO MY AMAZING FOLLOWERS. I’m asking with a heavy heart that you read this article PLEASE.

"Going through the hardest time of my life right now but my family want others to know how my mum and dad have been treated so others don’t in the future."

In the interview, James said: "This isn't just about the money. I think they are morally wrong and I want to warn people about them.

"My dad and mum are both passionate about golf but now dad has trouble walking and talking which has made it impossible for him to play golf."

James' dad Allan and mum Sharon

James explained that just two weeks after his parents paid the club their annual fees of £2,500, his mum "politely asked" for a refund on their unused subscription because his dad can no longer play due to his illness.

However, the club refused, "citing rule number 17 which states no members can get their money back".

James added: "Their emailed replies have been cold and insensitive. This has really upset and disappointed both my dad and me, but especially my mum. How can they justify keeping such a large amount of money when they know full well my dad can't play anymore?"

James calls his father his "hero and best mate"

James' fans soon rallied around him, with one commenting: "That’s really sad, all businesses are struggling right now, but that’s pushing it to the point of ridiculous @bearstedgolf there is such a thing as empathy! Keep up the fight @The_JamesJordan and @The_OlaJordan."

Another added: "Aww that’s really terrible... no compassion at all shown. I’m sorry your mum and dad have been treated this way under what must be such difficult times for them both... sending lots of love to you and your family."

James later admitted that his fight has gone past just wanting his parents' money returned, adding: "It’s not about the money anymore it’s about the morality of the situation.

"As a family who have supported BEARSTED GOLF CLUB on many occasions, we are so disappointed with the club's actions. We hope they will change their rules for others in their time of need. Big love."

HELLO! has contacted the golf club for comment.

