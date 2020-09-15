James Jordan's father bonds with baby Ella in heart-melting photos The former Strictly star became a dad in February

James Jordan enjoyed some quality family time over the weekend and couldn't resist sharing some sweet snaps from the reunion. The former Strictly Come Dancing star treated his Instagram followers to a heart-melting photo of his father Allan bonding with his baby daughter Ella at home.

"Love," James simply captioned the snap, which showed his and wife Ola Jordan's six-month-old tot looking up at her grandfather.

Just a few weeks ago, the family rallied around to celebrate Allan's birthday with a day out on the coast.

Dancing on Ice champion James paid tribute to his father, sharing a photo of himself and his parents enjoying a stroll along the beach. "Happy Birthday Dad #love #family #dad #mum #memories #parents," he wrote.

In July, the 42-year-old shared his heartache following his dad's devastating diagnosis. Allan has been told he only has one year to live as doctors have discovered an inoperable brain tumour.

James posted this sweet photo of Allan with baby Ella

Last week in his and Ola's Strictly Parenting column, the professional dancer reflected on how his father is doing, saying: "He's still going through his chemo and radiotherapy, he's trying to remain positive.

"Mentally he's a very strong person but it's tough for everyone because obviously watching him get weaker is sad, but this Monday he finishes his radiotherapy and then he gets a bit of a break. So touch wood, he's going to be able to get strong again, but it's tough at the moment."

James' parents with his sixth-month-old

Speaking previously about Allan's diagnosis, James also said in his column: "It's as bad as it can be. They're saying it's the strongest grade of tumour. It is in the brain, it affects his speech and his understanding and his movement on his right side so they can't operate on it.

"They're going to put him on radiotherapy and chemotherapy and it's just prolonging it. They said the best case, it'll be a year."

