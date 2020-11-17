Helen George stuns fans with rare photo of her mini-me daughter Wren The Call the Midwife actress is a doting mum to one child

Helen George has taken to Instagram with a sweet photo of her daughter, Wren. The Call the Midwife star posted the picture to highlight the important work of Make a Wish foundation - but many fans were distracted by how much her little girl was taking after her!

"Aw!! Looks like Wren is sporting bangs just like mummy! Both beautiful!!!" remarked one fan, while another said: "Aww that’s so sweet!! And I love Wren's new hair."

Helen, who shares her three-year-old daughter with Jack Ashton, touched upon the importance of the children's charity, which makes wishes come true. "One of Wren's very close friends benefitted from the Make a Wish foundation, so we support them completely!" the actress said in the caption.

"You can grab your own vintage Mickey Mouse soft toy online at @shopDisneyuk, with proceeds helping raise money for @MakeAWishIntl this Christmas! #NotAnAd."

The cute snap saw the mother-and-daughter duo pose with a Mickey Mouse snow globe and teddy. The post comes as Helen continues filming for the latest series of the BBC period drama, in which she plays Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Helen posted this cute snap with her mini-me

Aside from her busy career, the actress occasionally shares sweet updates about her family - particularly during lockdown. Both she and Jack enjoyed a few staycations with their little girl.

In November 2019, Helen was asked about the possibility of expanding her family further with Jack. She told Event Magazine: "We are happy as we are. We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Helen and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl. Prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

