Helen George has delighted her followers by sharing a gorgeous new photo of her boyfriend Jack Ashton and their daughter Wren. It seems the Call the Midwife actress is making the most of her free time away from work as the young family headed out for a sunny autumnal walk.

"Fun in the sun #walkswithwren," the doting mum simply wrote. The heartwarming picture shows little Wren sat in a wheelbarrow with her father pushing her along a field.

The couple are no doubt relishing some family time together after Helen returned to work on the BBC period drama once lockdown restrictions were lifted. In August, the 36-year-old shared an image from the Call the Midwife set where she resumed her role as nurse Trixie Franklin.

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do," she told her fans. "How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

Helen posted this snap of her family

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

After lockdown restrictions were put in place back in March, filming grounded to a halt and caused delays to the productions. As well as this year's Christmas special, viewers can expect the new episodes of the tenth series to arrive in early 2021.

Call the Midwife will be back for Christmas

The writers and crew have previously spoken out about how determined they were to ensure we can enjoy the annual episode this year.

Teasing storyline details, the show producers told Radio Times: "This year's Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift."

