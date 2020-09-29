Helen George and Jack Ashton pulled out all the stops for their daughter Wren's third birthday on Monday. Taking to her Instagram page, the Call the Midwife actress delighted her fans after sharing two photos from the special day – which included a trip to Legoland!

"Best place to celebrate a three-year-old's birthday," gushed the doting mum. "Thank you @legolandwindsor Wren had the best day, her mother is still recovering from the Haunted House though."

One of the photos saw Helen and Jack cuddle up, with the birthday girl sat on her dad's shoulders as they posed for a sweet family selfie. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many suggesting that Wren is very much like her mother!

"Your little girl is a mini you bless her x," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "What a gorgeous beauty just like mummy. Xx."

The couple are no doubt relishing some family time together after the TV star returned to work on the BBC period drama once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Helen started dating Jack in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren Ivy. Prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Helen shared this family selfie from Wren's birthday this week

In 2018, during a candid interview with Stella Magazine, Helen opened up about the early stages of their romance. "It was a slow process," the 36-year-old shared. "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh."

Helen stars as Trixie Franklin in the period drama, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward – his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the seventh series. Heaping praise on her partner, Helen gushed: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

