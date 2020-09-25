Helen George has stunned her Instagram followers by sharing an incredibly beautiful throwback snap of herself posing in front of some colourful hydrangea bushes.

Dressed in a floral maxi, the Call the Midwife actress joked about "blending in", writing: "TB to being outdressed by a hydrangea bush."

The star's post was flooded with Instagram comments, with one writing: "This picture is perfection." Another remarked: "Gorgeous amount of flowers…" A third post read: "You are the bow in the hair of these beautiful hydrangeas."

The sweet picture comes shortly after Helen and her actor boyfriend Jack Ashton posed for a rare selfie together. "First and second in command. #familytime," Helen wrote in the caption. The snap itself showed the lovebirds cuddle up together underneath a stunning backdrop with lit-up lights.

It seems Helen was in a reflecting mood as the actress is busy filming the latest series of Call the Midwife, in which she plays nurse Trixie Franklin. The 36-year-old actress recently returned to work on the hit BBC series once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do," she told her fans in August. "How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

Helen posted this lovely throwback snap

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

